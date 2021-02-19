‘Greetings, People Of Earth!’ Says Elon Musk Welcoming Primitive Mars Rover To His Advanced Martian Colony

February 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

MARS—Millions watched as NASA's Perseverance rover arrived on Mars Thursday, with people from around the world breathlessly awaiting footage from the Red Planet's surface. Unfortunately for NASA, though, they appear to have been "a day late and a dollar short," as the first images revealed Elon Musk had already built an advanced civilization by the time the relatively primitive probe had arrived.

