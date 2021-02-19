Help Is On The Way: John Kerry Personally Warms Texas By Flying Private Jet Around

February 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

FORT STOCKTON, TX—After days of being without power due to frozen windfarms, Texans are rejoicing at the news that Climate Czar John Kerry will personally warm up the entire state and thaw out all the windmills by flying around in his massive private jet.

