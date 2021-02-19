Touching: Cuomo Sends Signed Copies Of His Book To The Families Of Nursing Home Victims

February 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

ALBANY, NY—In a touching and heartfelt gesture, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York sent signed copies of his new book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic to the families of COVID victims who died in New York nursing homes.

