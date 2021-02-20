A note about the forums + recreating the blogroll
February 20, 2021 | by Chris Future
First, a quick note about the Living Freedom Forums
: If you've applied for membership any time in the last few months and never heard back, please contact me at memberships-at-clairescabal-dot-com. As you know if you've read recent comments, the application process got broken and I don't know how far back the problem went. If you were caught in the screwup, I apologize and invite you to try again via the New! Improved! (And simplified) process. ----- Now ... Since Big Tech killed Parler (which has just arisen from the dead) and since The Evil Goog has become notorious for politicizing search results, bloggers are starting to revive the old blogroll. I must have deleted the Living Freedom blogroll a few years ago and now I'm working to re-create it. Thanks to Brad at Wendy's place for the idea. Members of the Living Freedom Forums helped create this still-incomplete list. I'd love more suggestions from the blog Commentariat. In particular, I'd like your help finding lesser-known blogs that still have meaty freedomista content.
