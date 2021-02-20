Bill Gates Warns Of The Sacrifices We’ll Have To Make In Stirring Speech Given From His 650 Million Dollar Super Yacht

February 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

PORTLAND, OR—Bill Gates, one of the wealthiest men alive, is passionate about fighting climate change. In a recent interview, he warned everyone of the sacrifices we will have to make to avoid a climate disaster. This statement was broadcasted live from his 367 foot long, 650 million dollar superyacht, the Aqua.

