Media Immediately Stops Covering Ted Cruz Story After He Puts On Andrew Cuomo Mask

February 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

HOUSTON, TX—Senator Ted Cruz found himself in some hot water this week after he traveled to Cancun in the middle of a Texas cold snap that left many without power. The media was hammering him relentlessly for the bad optics of flying out on vacation while his state suffered.

The post Media Immediately Stops Covering Ted Cruz Story After He Puts On Andrew Cuomo Mask appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...