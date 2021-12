Revealed: Biden Shows Off His High-Tech Basement Lab Where He Invented The COVID Vaccine

February 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Biden offered journalists an exciting look at his secret basement lab this week, where he has been working hard since his January 20th inauguration to develop a COVID vaccine.

The post Revealed: Biden Shows Off His High-Tech Basement Lab Where He Invented The COVID Vaccine appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...