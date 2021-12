To Fight White Supremacy, Coca-Cola Discontinues Vanilla Coke

February 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

ATLANTA, GA—To fight white supremacy, Coca-Cola has discontinued its controversial product Vanilla Coke, saying it is "too white" and must be dismantled as part of the company's continued emphasis on eliminating whiteness from society.

