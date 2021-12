American Christians Just Glad Pastors Only Getting Arrested In Far-Off Foreign Countries Like Canada

February 24, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—According to studies, Christians in America are extremely happy to live in a free country, and that pastors are only getting arrested in far-off countries such as Canada.

