Canceled F-35 Fighter Gets New Job At The Daily Wire

February 24, 2021 | by Chris Future

NASHVILLE, TN—Cancel culture came for the beloved F-35 Stealth Fighter this week after people realized that the 1.7 trillion dollar price tag could have housed the homeless, paid off student loans, or funded 3 or 4 congressional re-election campaigns.

The post Canceled F-35 Fighter Gets New Job At The Daily Wire appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...