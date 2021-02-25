American Christian Bummed That Following Christ May Soon Actually Cost Him Something

February 25, 2021 | by Chris Future

SIMI VALLEY, CA—After years of following Jesus with virtually nothing to lose and no societal pressure pushing against him, local American Christian man Jacob Mallory was disappointed to discover that following Christ may very soon actually cost him something.

