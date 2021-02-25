Ben Shapiro Honors Year Of Jubilee, Frees All Of The Libs He’s Owned

February 25, 2021 | by Chris Future

NASHVILLE, TN—In keeping with the ancient tradition ordained by God, Ben Shapiro is honoring the year of Jubilee and granting freedom to all of the libs that he’s owned over the years. As of today, the libs are released from his authority and are free to make illogical arguments based on feelings rather than facts. The political commentator and media host says he expects to own more libs in the future, but for now, he will let them all go.

