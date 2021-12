Biden Clarifies That Stimulus Checks Are ‘Just An Idea’

February 25, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As more and more Americans start wondering where the $2,000 stimulus checks Joe Biden promised are, especially as he's now decided to start meddling in Syria, Biden issued a statement today clarifying that the stimulus checks were "just an idea."

The post Biden Clarifies That Stimulus Checks Are 'Just An Idea' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...