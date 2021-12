Florida GOP Introduces Ballotless Voting In Disenfranchised Communities

February 25, 2021 | by Chris Future

TALLAHASSEE, FL—In an effort to streamline the state’s electoral process, Florida Republicans introduced a new bill to the legislature Thursday that would establish ballotless voting in disenfranchised communities. “We’ve eliminated the complex and insecure process of casting a ballot so that voters from underserved…

Read more...



Read More...