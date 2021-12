Legislators Push To Ban Minecraft Due To Rise In Kids Punching Trees To Acquire Wood

February 25, 2021 | by Chris Future

SPRINGFIELD, IL—An Illinois legislator has proposed a bill that would ban Minecraft after a concerning recent rise in kids punching trees to acquire wood.

