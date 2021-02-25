Rep MTG Writes ‘THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS’ In Skies Above Capitol

February 25, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a spat with another congressperson this week, with both of the representatives hanging up signs and flags declaring their position on the transgender debate. But Rep. Greene got the last laugh as she took to the skies in a skywriter to write "THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS" above the Capitol Building.

The post Rep MTG Writes 'THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS' In Skies Above Capitol appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...