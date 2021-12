Man Waits To Form Opinion On All Major Issues Until Corporate Brands Weigh In

February 26, 2021 | by Chris Future

CHINO, CA—Local man Brad Zwygart says he no longer can form opinions of his own, as he always waits to see what major corporate brands have to say on any given issue before he decides what he believes.

