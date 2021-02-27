‘Christian Movies Are Way Too Preachy!’ Says Man Who Clearly Hasn’t Watched A Netflix Show Recently

February 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

SHREVEPORT, LA—According to sources, local TV-watcher Aaron Cramblestein recently denounced Christian movies as the most "preachy" and "cringeworthy" type of entertainment, apparently oblivious to what Netflix has been offering lately.

The post 'Christian Movies Are Way Too Preachy!' Says Man Who Clearly Hasn't Watched A Netflix Show Recently appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



