HHS Nominee Says Kids Should Decide For Themselves Whether To Stick A Knife In A Toaster
February 27, 2021 | by Chris Future
WASHINGTON, D.C.—During an intense round of questioning from senators on Capitol Hill, Assistant HHS Secretary Nominee Rachel Levine refused to answer Rand Paul's intense line of questioning as to whether young children should be allowed to stick a knife in a toaster while it's plugged in.
