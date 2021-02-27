Oh No! Biden Can’t Remember Who He Put In Charge Of Alzheimer’s Research

February 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Biden Administration has committed to defeating Alzheimer's Disease through cutting-edge research. Unfortunately, the White House staff was thrown into turmoil today after Biden completely forgot who he placed in charge of it.

