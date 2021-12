Oreo Reveals New Genderless OreX Cookies

February 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

EAST HANOVER, NJ—In a long-overdue move, Nabisco has announced they will be dropping the problematic "o" at the end of Oreo and rebranding under the more inclusive and gender-neutral term "OreX."

The post Oreo Reveals New Genderless OreX Cookies appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...