Trump Promises To Give Everyone $2,001 Checks If He’s Elected President Again

February 27, 2021 | by Chris Future

WEST PALM BEACH, FL—With many voters around the country disappointed that Biden hasn't given them $2,000 yet, Trump seized the political opportunity to promise that if he's elected in 2024, he will ensure every American receives a stimulus check for $2,001 dollars.

