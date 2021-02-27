The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trump Promises To Give Everyone $2,001 Checks If He’s Elected President Again

February 27, 2021   |   by Chris Future

WEST PALM BEACH, FL—With many voters around the country disappointed that Biden hasn't given them $2,000 yet, Trump seized the political opportunity to promise that if he's elected in 2024, he will ensure every American receives a stimulus check for $2,001 dollars. 

