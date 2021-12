Democrats Offer Compromise That Unborn Babies Are Three-Fifths Of A Person

February 28, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a historic compromise, Democrats in Congress have conceded to allow limited constitutional protections for unborn babies as three-fifths of a person.

