Golden Globes Ratings Recover After Ricky Gervais Hacks Broadcast

February 28, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

U.S.—The Golden Globes were once again nearly unwatched this year, as apparently, no one wants to tune in to watch a bunch of celebrities tune in to watch each other compliment each other virtually. Or in person, for that matter.

