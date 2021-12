‘Hosanna! Hosanna!’ Trump Triumphantly Rides Into CPAC On Back Of A Donkey

February 28, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

ORLANDO, FL—Sources at CPAC are confirming that former president Donald Trump just rode into the conference triumphantly on the back of a donkey, claiming kingship over the conservative movement for all eternity.

