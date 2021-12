Biden To Give First Address To Congress After He Wakes Up In The Spring

March 1, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After a month of suspense, sources confirmed that Biden will finally give his first address to Congress as soon as he wakes up in the springtime.

