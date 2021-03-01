Cuomo Assures Public He Always Kept Mask On While Sexually Harassing Women

March 1, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

ALBANY, NY—New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized this weekend for his long-standing habit of sexually abusing young women he holds power over. And while that all sounds quite bad, Governor Cuomo did make it clear to the public that he always wore a mask and socially distanced during these interactions-- a fact that has some folks saying he should get off free.

