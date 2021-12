Fallacy #16: Fallacies of Elimination

March 1, 2021 |

Properly, what we’ll be covering today are fallacies of irrelevance. There are several types of these, with the genetic fallacy and ignoring refutation being the best known. Nonetheless, I tend to see them all as fallacies of elimination, and so I’ve given our coverage that name. This fallacy, like more or less all of them, … Continue reading "Fallacy #16: Fallacies of Elimination"



Read More...