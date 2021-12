Golden Globe Award For ‘Not Being A Pervert’ Goes Unclaimed Once Again

March 1, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

U.S.—In an effort to spice up the Golden Globes and keep in step with the #MeToo movement, a new award has been introduced in recent years. The highly coveted award category is reserved for actors who exemplify "not being a pervert."

