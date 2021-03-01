With Pandemic Ending, People Who Yell At Others To Wear Masks In Danger Of Never Feeling Important Again

March 1, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

U.S.—There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic as vaccine distribution continues to increase, and soon the whole ordeal will be over. While most people are celebrating this development, it has filled others with worry -- especially those who have taken it upon themselves to yell at people who aren’t wearing masks. They have a sinking feeling they’re never going to feel important ever again.

The post With Pandemic Ending, People Who Yell At Others To Wear Masks In Danger Of Never Feeling Important Again appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...