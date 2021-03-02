Cuomo Tries To Divert Attention From Sex Scandal By Reminding Everyone Of Nursing Home Scandal
March 2, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE
ALBANY, NY—New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career is in freefall after new allegations of sexual misconduct from several women. In a desperate attempt to divert attention from the embarrassing sex scandal, Cuomo took to the airwaves today to remind everyone of the time he killed a bunch of seniors in nursing homes.
