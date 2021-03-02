Dozens Of Bible Verses Come Forward To Accuse Joel Osteen Of Abuse

March 2, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

HOUSTON, TX—Dozens of Bible verses have come forward over the past several weeks to accuse Joel Osteen of abuse. Verses from books ranging from Genesis and Exodus all the way to Jude and Revelation have spoken out, saying that Osteen abused them, exploited them, and heartlessly ripped them out of context for years.

