Texas Removes Mask Mandate To Scare All The Californians Away

March 2, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

AUSTIN, TX—Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has just lifted the mask mandate and is allowing business to return to 100% capacity. The Governor explains that in these trying times, extreme measures must be taken to stop the spread of Californians into Texas and to scare them off from ever wanting to return.

The post Texas Removes Mask Mandate To Scare All The Californians Away appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



