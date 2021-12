Biden Announces All Bombs Used In The Middle East Will Be Purchased From Black-Owned Businesses

March 3, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Journalists are praising Joe Biden after he announced that every bomb he drops in the Middle East from now on will be purchased from a black-owned business.

