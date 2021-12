Estimated 9 Billion Already Dead From Texas Mask Mandate Reversal

March 3, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WORLD—We were warned. Only one day after Texas succumbed to neanderthal thinking and reversed the mask mandate, experts reported an estimated 9 billion people around the world have already died as a direct result of this foolish action.

