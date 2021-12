Family Has 27 Mobile Devices But Somehow Only 1 Charger

March 3, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA—The Braxton family has 27 mobile devices, ranging from tablets and smartphones to handheld gaming consoles and e-readers. All of them conveniently have the same charger port, which is nice, since despite each of the devices coming with its own charger, they still only have one.

