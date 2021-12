600-Page Stimulus Bill To Be Disguised As Nudie Mag To Trick Senators Into Reading It

March 4, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As part of a novel new plan to get senators to actually read the legislation they are voting on, the 600-page stimulus bill will be disguised as an old-time nudie mag in hopes that they'll open it up.

The post 600-Page Stimulus Bill To Be Disguised As Nudie Mag To Trick Senators Into Reading It appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



