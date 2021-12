Texas Governor Hailed As Conservative Hero For Ending Unconstitutional Mandates He Implemented

March 4, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

AUSTIN, TX—Conservatives celebrated a major victory for the cause this week as Texas Governor Greg Abbott ended the unconstitutional mandates he himself implemented last year.

