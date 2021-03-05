Eric Swalwell Says He Feared For His Life During Capitol Riots, Almost Had To Use His Nunchuck Skills

March 5, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and several others, claiming they made him cry for his life and pee-pee his pants and also prepare to use his nunchucks should rioters breach his office door.

The post Eric Swalwell Says He Feared For His Life During Capitol Riots, Almost Had To Use His Nunchuck Skills appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...