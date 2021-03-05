Governor Cuomo Capitalizes On Sex Scandal With New Romance Novel

March 5, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

ALBANY, NY—Governor Andrew Cuomo has found himself in the middle of a sex scandal. When he found himself in hot water last year, though, for killing a bunch of seniors, he released a book about it. So, he called up his literary agent and quickly got a book proposal together. He landed a cool seven-figure deal in no time, and you can now pick up Hot New York Nights wherever books are sold.

