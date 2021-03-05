Progressive Surprised To Learn He Can Still Wear Mask Even Without Government Forcing Him To

March 5, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

AUSTIN, TX—As Texas removed its mask mandate this week, many progressives were shocked to learn that they could still wear masks. Having been led to believe that the end of the mask mandate would mean all masks everywhere would disappear like all those people in Infinity War, he was surprised to find that his mask hadn't yet been dusted from existence.

