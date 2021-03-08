Man In 2025 Bids Tearful Farewell To Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss Books, Cara Dune Action Figure As Thought Police Close In

March 8, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA—According to sources close to local man Vance Paulson, a resident of Los Angeles in the year 2025, he bid a tearful farewell to his Mr. Potato Head, his Dr. Seuss books, and his banned Gina Carano figures as the thought police closed in to take him down.

