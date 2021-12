Woman Escapes The Patriarchy To Find Freedom In Grueling 80-Hour Work Week

March 8, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

CHICAGO, IL—According to sources, local business analyst Abby Staughton has finally escaped the shackles of the patriarchy to find freedom and worth in an 80-hour work working for an overbearing boss.

The post Woman Escapes The Patriarchy To Find Freedom In Grueling 80-Hour Work Week appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...