Biden Finally Visits ‘On The Border’ To See Crisis Everyone’s Talking About

March 9, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After hearing there was a crisis on the border, a confused Joe Biden visited the On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina near him to see what all the fuss was about. After surveying the restaurant and enjoying the faux Tex-Mex experience, the president said he was happy to report that there is no crisis on the border to speak of.

