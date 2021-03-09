Biden’s Video Editor Pieces Together 2 Minutes Of Coherent Remarks From 2 Hours Of Raw Footage

March 9, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—It's another day in the Biden administration, and the president's brilliant video and sound editor Kal Kamden is hard at work sifting through hours of raw footage and multiple takes in order to piece together a coherent sentence for Biden's latest statement.

