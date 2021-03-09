‘I Sure Am Glad I Don’t Live In One Of Those Banana Republics,’ Says Man As He Walks By Wall Indefinitely Surrounding Capitol

March 9, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources close to local man Brandon Etherton, the man remarked about how glad he is that he lives in a real democracy and not one of those banana republics in Central America.

