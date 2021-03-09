Meghan And Harry Request That Everyone Please Respect Their Privacy And Also Make Sure To Tune In To ‘Keeping Up With The Markles’

March 9, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

MONTECITO, CA—In a recent interview, Megan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss life after stepping down from royal duties. The two emphasized that all they are looking for is the chance to settle down and live a quiet, private life. They also announced that they are coming out with a brand new, reality TV series called Keeping Up With The Markles that will follow them around and showcase their every move.

