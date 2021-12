South Dakota Passes Controversial Law Banning Mountain Lions From Competing In Women’s Sports

March 9, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

PIERRE, SD—In a controversial decision, Governor Kristi Noem will sign a bill prohibiting wild mountain lions from competing in women's sports. The legislation will restrict women's sports to human biological women.

