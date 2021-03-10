10,000th Victim Comes Forward To Accuse Cuomo Of Inappropriately Killing Her Grandma

March 10, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY—Yet another victim has come forward to accuse Governor Cuomo of inappropriately killing her grandma, sources confirmed Wednesday, with this latest allegation bringing the total number of accusers to 10,000. The woman made her allegations public today, saying Cuomo made inappropriate advances consisting of stuffing COVID-19-positive patients into the nursing home where her grandma lived, causing the woman to have unwanted contact with COVID-19 without her consent.

