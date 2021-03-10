CDC Recommends Double-Caging Children At Border For Extra Safety

March 10, 2021 | FROM: SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been studying the situation at the Southern Border and has now issued new recommendations: double-caging for migrant children. That’s when a child is placed inside a cage and then that cage is put inside of a second, larger cage.

